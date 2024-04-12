Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,504,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 569,980 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 281,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $303.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

