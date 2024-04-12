Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
Shares of UMGP opened at $0.21 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
