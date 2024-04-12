Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

Shares of UMGP opened at $0.21 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

