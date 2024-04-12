Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $842,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.34 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

