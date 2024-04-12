Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $179.65 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PODD

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.