Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 10,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

