Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

