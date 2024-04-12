JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.