Wells Fargo & Company Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $83.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $75.77 on Monday. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

