ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Bought by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,749 shares during the quarter. ACM Research accounts for 2.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.39. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,434 shares of company stock worth $4,595,572 in the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

