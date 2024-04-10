FY2024 Earnings Forecast for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $113.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

