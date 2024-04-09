Chinh Chu Sells 10,121 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,160,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $58,975.07.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $364,035.03.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 351,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GETY

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.