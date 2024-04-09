Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 516,762 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,144,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,762 shares during the quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 5.87% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $297,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,985 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 789,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,701. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.