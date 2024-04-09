Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 10,052 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $46,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.11.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,860,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,358. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

