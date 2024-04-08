Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) PT at $12.81

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.
WHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of WHF opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.69.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.
