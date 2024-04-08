JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.07.

JD opened at $26.02 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

