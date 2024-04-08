HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

