Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hello Group makes up 1.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.39% of Hello Group worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 1,878,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,251. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

