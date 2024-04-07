Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lessened by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.42. 65,810,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,775,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

