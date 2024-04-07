New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,558 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $47,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $211.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

