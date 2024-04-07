New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,419 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $93,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

