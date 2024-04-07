New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,558 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $47,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $211.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

