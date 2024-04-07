New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,742 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $36,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

