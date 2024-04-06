Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $81.22

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.22, but opened at $77.71. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
