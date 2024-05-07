Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. 719,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

