Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. 901,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,118. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. Mosaic has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

