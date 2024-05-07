8,857 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Dover accounts for about 1.3% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.03. 83,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.19. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

