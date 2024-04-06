TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on June 21st

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TI Fluid Systems Price Performance
TIFS stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.81. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £759.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,057.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.
