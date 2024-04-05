Truist Financial Lowers HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target to $10.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 37.54% from the stock’s previous close.
HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
HPK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 212,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,300. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $301.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HighPeak Energy
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
