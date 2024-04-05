StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 12.5%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 174,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 204,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

