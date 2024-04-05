Head to Head Contrast: Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) vs. DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DCC and Valvoline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Valvoline 0 4 5 0 2.56

Valvoline has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Valvoline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valvoline is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Valvoline 92.04% 41.83% 6.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DCC and Valvoline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DCC and Valvoline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC N/A N/A N/A $0.76 28.58 Valvoline $1.44 billion 3.82 $1.42 billion $8.05 5.28

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than DCC. Valvoline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Valvoline shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Valvoline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valvoline beats DCC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services. It also offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In, addition it distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, peripherals and software, and accessories, as well as provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks. It offers its services for passenger cars, hybrid and battery electric vehicles, and light and medium duty vehicles. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

