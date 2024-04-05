Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

