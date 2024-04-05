Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$22.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

PLC opened at C$16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.67 and a 12 month high of C$28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.31.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.07 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.0907903 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

