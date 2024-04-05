StockNews.com Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

