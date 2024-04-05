StockNews.com Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
