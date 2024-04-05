inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

INTT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. inTEST has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 562,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in inTEST by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in inTEST by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in inTEST by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

