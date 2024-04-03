StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.7 %

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.