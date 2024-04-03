SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SEAC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

