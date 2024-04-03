Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $53.40

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.