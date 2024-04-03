Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

