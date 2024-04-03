StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.