Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Spire accounts for approximately 2.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Spire worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. 326,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Spire

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.