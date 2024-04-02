Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 8,277 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARW traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.13. The stock had a trading volume of 114,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,138. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

