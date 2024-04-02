Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,624 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 87.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNL. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

