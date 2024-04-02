Oak Thistle LLC Takes $984,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after buying an additional 492,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,663,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

