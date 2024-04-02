Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

3/14/2024 – Under Armour had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/14/2024 – Under Armour had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

3/14/2024 – Under Armour had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Under Armour had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Trading. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/5/2024 – Under Armour had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 2,756,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Under Armour Inc alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.