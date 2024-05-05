Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $212.96. 8,679,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,346. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

