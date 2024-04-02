Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $631,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. 797,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

