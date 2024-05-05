Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,157 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.02. 5,660,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,117. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

