10,750 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duluth by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

