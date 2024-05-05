Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 175,074 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

TXN stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.91. 4,545,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.