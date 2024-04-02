Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stock Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 163,797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 9,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,670. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

